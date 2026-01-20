One more warm and sunny day before cooler weather and drizzle moves in

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we move into our Tuesday, we can expect another beautiful day. Sunshine and light winds are expected once again today.

High temps are expected to be in the low 70s across the region.

If you are headed to the SLO CAL Open today at Pismo beach you can expect great weather. Most waves around 4 ft, but localized sets up to 6 ft are expected.

Here is a look at the tides today across the region.

Tomorrow afternoon a significant pattern change is expected. By Wednesday afternoon, some light rain (mainly drizzle) will move in.

The lingering instability may allow one more quick-moving rain chance through Thursday night, which will be of minimal concern but some locally heavier rain is expected.

That smaller storm will be more isolated and may veer off track slightly. Either way it will not be too much of a concern with most tracks keeping it in the Los Padres National Forrest.

All said and done that system is set to bring very minimal accumulations. Just a few hundredths of an inch are expected for most communities. Some spots won't pick up any accumulations at all.

Once that system clears, we can expect some cooler weather across the region with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a wonderful day and great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian