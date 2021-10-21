Overcast skies and moderate temperatures before likely weekend drizzles

More clouds are expected to gather on Thursday, which is forecasted to be the warmest day of the week due to a light onshore flow.

Winds may pick up around Santa Barbara County and more of a marine layer is expected to develop starting today.

As we approach the weekend, cities in San Luis Obispo County to the north and along the coast have about a 20% to 30% chance of rain on Friday.

It is likely to be more of a drizzle, anticipated to be less than a 10th of an inch.

Places in the northwestern part of San Luis Obispo County, including Cambria, could receive a bit more.

Temperatures are expected to remain moderate through the weekend, with the cities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara anticipated to remain in the low 70’s.

Also, expect a storm on Sunday evening going into Monday morning.

The rainfall amount could reach as high as one to two inches, and specifically Morro Bay could receive the most on the Central Coast.

More widespread and heavy rainfall is expected with gusty winds and cooler temperatures expected to start Sunday and to continue into the 60's at the start of the workweek.

