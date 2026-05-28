Rain and cool temps for Thursday, much warmer conditions by the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Rain is the story for our Thursday as a cold front pushes into the region before I dive in, here is a link to the Interactive Radar.

The low pressure that has been moving back towards us in traversing over the Central Coast this morning. With it will come the rain and cooler weather.

The rain will start light and be off-and-on through most of the morning. The north coast will see the vast majority of the rain with some spots getting heavy rain this morning.

By noon into the mid-morning, the heaviest rain will have arrived. Still, most of the rain will be in our north coast communities.

Evening will lead to the showers spreading out a bit and becoming lighter. Into Friday morning, the rain will fully stop, and we will begin a warming trend.

Rainfall accumulations will be mostly in the Santa Lucias, with some spots picking up three-quarters of an inch. San Luis Obispo could see up to a half inch, Santa Maria near a quarter of an inch. Everywhere else can expect minimal accumulation.

All said and done it will be a rainy day.

Temps are staying in the low 60s, some beaches will stay in the 50s.

Friday skies will slowly clear, and high pressure will arrive. The weekend will warm up, and by next week, we will be above normal for this time of the year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian