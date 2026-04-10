Rain begins Friday morning, and heavier rainfall is expected Saturday night

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

Before I get started, here is your Interactive Radar.

The rain we have been talking about all week is nearly here. The first few light scattered showers will begin by mid-morning and become more widespread through the day.

The showers will begin light and become more widespread through the daytime hours Friday and Saturday. While most of the storms will be mild. There is some small severe weather risk of significant winds, heavier, downpours, and potential hail all the way through the system.

Saturday night a second cold front will reach the region and bring us the greatest chance for severe weather. Thankfully, recent model runs show it getting here a little bit later than initially anticipated. That is good news for the Poly Royal festivities Saturday night, as most of the storms will pass through after that has ended. Penny-sized hail, heavier downpours, and strong winds are expected. The chance is minimal, but there is the possibility for a severe thunderstorm warning as the front pushes through.

Sunday will be a mixed bag as the storm leaves, but still showers are possible through early Monday morning.

All said and done, half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected across the board.

Temps today will be wholly unremarkable. Cooler with highs around 68 degrees.

This weekend will be far from a washout, but it is best to keep an umbrella handy.

Here is all of that on a 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian