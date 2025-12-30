Rain begins Tuesday morning, expected to continue well into the New Year

Good morning, Central Coast! As we kick off Tuesday morning, we are starting to see some showers moving in from the south and kicking off a soggy pattern.

Check out the Interactive Radar here!

By mid-morning, light rain will be falling across the region as the leading edge of a massive storm system moves north. Here is what it looks like on a wider scale.

The light rain this morning will give way to patchy storms into the afternoon. This is just the start, though. Nothing too concerning plus temps will be comfortable this afternoon.

Wednesday morning the rain will become much more widespread, and heavier pockets are expected.

That heavier rain is expected to continue through the night into Thursday morning. That will impact New Year's Eve plans. Here is what the radar is expected to look like for the countdown.

Rain will become a bit more isolated through the extended forecast although some bands of heavier rain are expected.

Accumulations from this system will be about half of our last storm, but still very significant. Most Coastal valleys are looking at 1.5" to 2" of rain from now into the weekend. Peaks, ridges, and passes will see much more. When this is added to the saturated soils from our last system, there is risk for flooding, mudslides, and rockslides.

Here is what that all looks like on the 7-day forecast. Lots and lots of rain icons through the week. Just as a reminder, even though there are rain icons every day, there will be gaps in the showers, especially into the weekend when showers will be more patchy.

-Vivian