Rain on the way! Central Coast Halloween forecast

CENTRAL COAST WEATHER UPDATE | HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

Rain is heading to the Central Coast! The greatest chance for rainfall arrives Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with Santa Barbara County currently favored for higher totals.

Here’s what to expect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties:

Saturday: Increasing rain chances, especially Saturday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re heading out for Halloween festivities!

Increasing rain chances, especially Saturday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re heading out for Halloween festivities! Saturday Night: Periods of rain are possible, with locally higher totals along the Santa Ynez Mountains and surrounding foothills.

Periods of rain are possible, with locally higher totals along the Santa Ynez Mountains and surrounding foothills. Sunday: Rain gradually tapers off during the morning, with drier conditions returning by the afternoon.

Rain gradually tapers off during the morning, with drier conditions returning by the afternoon. Monday & Tuesday: High pressure rebuilds, bringing sunshine, warmer temperatures and comfortable conditions. Afternoon highs generally in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure rebuilds, bringing sunshine, warmer temperatures and comfortable conditions. Afternoon highs generally in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday–Friday: Mostly dry weather continues, with temperatures near or slightly below seasonal averages.

MOUNTAIN WEATHER: The Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains and Los Padres National Forest could see locally higher rainfall in favored upslope areas.

While some locations could approach an inch of rain, widespread flooding and significant storm impacts are not anticipated at this time. Forecast confidence remains somewhat low regarding the exact timing and rainfall amounts.

THE TAKEAWAY: Keep the rain gear handy for Halloween, but sunshine and a warmer, drier pattern are expected to return for the start of next week!

Stay weather aware, Central Coast!

- Monique Lopez