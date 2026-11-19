Good morning, Central Coast!

Yikes! Last night brought significant flash flooding to the region as that strong cold front progressed south. Seven Flash Flood Warnings were issued overnight, several activating the EAS system and waking many as they set off phones.

The good news as we start the day is that the worst of it has already passed and better weather is on the way today.

There are still some showers moving through the region today. Here is a look at your interactive radar.

Through the day, they will become fewer and farther between as the core cold front progresses away from us. That being said, there is a lot of energy in the atmosphere, so some of those storms may be strong and bring brief heavy rain. Nothing compared to last night, but still impactful.

By this evening, skies will clear, and only isolated storms remain. Conditions look good for evening events like the San Luis Obispo downtown Farmers Market.

By Friday, a few very light showers are still possible, but not much to worry about.

There is another rain chance Sunday; a few hundredths of an inch are expected in that one. Next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, an additional system will arrive. Thankfully, that one also looks small and will have very limited impact on the Thanksgiving travel push.

Turning back to the alerts, many are still lingering.

A Areal Flood Watch is in place for all of Santa Barbara County through 1 p.m. Thursday.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for all our beaches through Friday. Local sets up to 18 ft are once again possible.

A Wind Advisory is in place for our South Coast through 8 a.m. Thursday

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in place for the western beaches through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature-wise, we will stay on the cool side with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast!

Stay weather-aware, Central Coast, today as we clean up from last night's heavy rain. If you have a rain gauge or damage to report, please reach out to me at Vivian.Rennie@ksby.com with the info. Thank you in advance!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian