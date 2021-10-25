Rain throughout Monday, multiple advisories across the Central Coast

It's time to bust out those rain boots and an umbrella.

The Central Coast is in for moderate to heavy rainfall today, with amounts reaching between 1.5 to 4 inches throughout. The peak rainfall is expected to happen around 7 a.m. for San Luis Obispo County and 9 a.m. for Santa Barbara County, with both anticipated to peter off in the evening.

In San Luis Obispo County, much of the coast and interior valleys, with Santa Maria joining that group, are seeing a Wind Advisory until the afternoon and High Surf Warning this evening.

In Carpinteria and the city of Santa Barbara, there is a Flash Flood Watch until noon on Monday and High Surf Advisory until Wednesday.

The Central Coast is likely to see gusty conditions with winds expected to be 10 to 15 miles per hour above even typical wind advisories.

At the Alisal Fire Burn Scar, flash floods may bring significant road closures. People should also be aware of the potential for rock and mudslides, fallen trees, and potential power outages.

We expect to see more warming and drying starting Tuesday and into the weekend.