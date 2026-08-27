Rain, thunder, and lightning kick off a hot Thursday on the Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast! We have a ton to get to; let's dive right in!

Some isolated thunderstorms are pushing through the Central Coast to kick off our morning. They are moving very fast and are isolated, but do include some recorded lightning strikes this morning. Those bring the potential to start fires; I am keeping a very close eye on that threat this morning.

Interactive Radar

Through the rest of the day, all communities have the chance for brief light rain, but due to the very dry lower levels of the atmosphere, not much will reach the ground. If you record any rain, let me know how much by emailing Vivian.Rennie@ksby.com!

Here is a look at a few of the hours today that we can expect some rain.

Total accumulations are minimal; we are talking hundredths of an inch for the few spots with accumulations. Here is a link to the rain totals!

While rain is in place this morning, we will also see continued heat. Triple digits for interiors once again with widespread 90s.

Those high temps mean all of those alerts are still in place. Heat watches, warnings, and advisories are in place through Friday, plus fire weather warnings are still in place for the Los Padres National Forrest and Garcia Wilderness.

By later this evening, skies will clear out in time for the Lunar Eclipse! The peak is at 9:13 p.m. here on the West Coast.

Tomorrow will start much calmer without the rain that we are seeing this morning. We will also see a bit of a cooldown beginning. Each day temps will fall by a few degrees, by next week we will see temps below normal for this time of the year!

Here is what all of that looks like on your 7-day forecast!

Have a great day Central Coast, and be sure to stay weather aware!

-Vivian