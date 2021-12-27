Rain, wind gusts, and a drop in temperatures heading into the New Year

The Central Coast is in for a rainy week.

On Monday, neighbors can expect rain totals from about .25 to 1inch, with showers tapering off at around 3pm.

The rain may not be steady, but it could fall in 15 to 30 minute increments like we saw over the weekend.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect throughout Monday evening for the mountains raining from Santa Barbara County and going through Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

There could be dangerous driving conditions, so please take care while navigating the roads.

From 6am until 6pm, there is a wind advisory in Atascadero and Paso Robles.

We expect strong southwest and westerly winds, gusting around 50 to 60 miles per hour. Much of those strong gusts will be in those same mountains.

Near the Grapevine, commuters may see some snow and ice impacts.

We anticipate is a frontal system coming through California, bringing more rain starting Tuesday night and going through Wednesday evening. A similar amount is expected – around .30 to an inch of rain.

Temperatures are expected to be colder than normal across the board on Wednesday.

