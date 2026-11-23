Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Monday!

Last week the headlines were all about rain. This week, while there is still some rain expected, the main headlines this week are all about our beaches.

Three factors are combining to make for a dramatic week. High surf, king tides, and the ongoing Kelvin wave.

Starting with the surf. A swell is moving in from the north and will bring large breaking waves of 9 to 11 ft, building to 15 to 22 ft by Wednesday, with dangerous rip currents and risk for sneaker waves. This has prompted a High Surf Advisory for our beaches through Thursday. I expect this to be upgraded to a high surf warning as the waves increase.

Secondly, King Tides. Some of the highest tides of the year are expected to peak on Wednesday with purely lunar factors bringing tides up to 7.5 ft. That alone can create tidal overflow. Mix it in with impact 3, the Kelvin wave, and widespread record tides up to 8.5 ft are expected.

Those tides will likely beat many records, and we expect vulnerable low-lying coastal areas to flood. Beaches, roads, piers, and inlets are at the greatest risk.

Here are a few good reminders when it comes to our coastal flooding.

Farther from the coast, there is much less concern. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s. Here is a look at the high temps we can expect today.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a system that will impact Northern California (Thanksgiving travelers, take extra time) will reach us and bring light drizzle into Wednesday morning. This won't amount to much more than a few hundredths, but it is still something to be aware of.

Thanksgiving will feature mostly sunny skies and beautiful conditions, with highs staying mild (upper 60s low 70s)

Temps will warm up slowly through the week, with the warmest days being Friday and Saturday. Sunday, one more system will reach us and will bring a few more showers.

Have a wonderful start to the week, Central Coast!

-Vivian