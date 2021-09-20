Watch
Return to close to average temps, wind advisory along south coast

Vivian Krug Cotton
Morro Bay by Vivian Krug for #BeOnKSBY
Morro Bay
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 09:17:50-04

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days this week throughout the Central Coast.

The interior valleys are expected to see a return to the upper 80’s and mid-’90s.

Along the south coast, there is a wind advisory in place until 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

At the peak, gusts could range from 30 mph to 50 mph and people are warned to secure objects outside of their property and to be aware of tree limbs.

Across the board, the region will see sunny conditions but as the week progresses, along the coast some places will see clouds that persist throughout the day.

An onshore flow will cool the coastal valleys about two to four degrees on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
