Return to close to average temps, wind advisory along south coast

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days this week throughout the Central Coast.

The interior valleys are expected to see a return to the upper 80’s and mid-’90s.

Along the south coast, there is a wind advisory in place until 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

At the peak, gusts could range from 30 mph to 50 mph and people are warned to secure objects outside of their property and to be aware of tree limbs.

Across the board, the region will see sunny conditions but as the week progresses, along the coast some places will see clouds that persist throughout the day.

An onshore flow will cool the coastal valleys about two to four degrees on Tuesday.

