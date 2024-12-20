Say goodbye to the 80s, winds are turning onshore and clouds are on the way

Good morning Central Coast!

The offshore winds Thursday drove daytime highs into the low 80s in many coastal valleys of the central coast. Beach communities did well in the 60s and 70s and interior temperatures also climbed into the 70s on Thursday. I've been advising people to get out and enjoy this good weather because of pattern change is about to begin right around Christmas.

Today a shift in the wind direction will bring cooler temperatures and more clouds. Expect mostly cloudy skies in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with partly cloudy skies further south. Temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees, but it will still be a bit warmer than usual for this time of year.

By Saturday morning, the chance of rain increases slightly for San Luis Obispo County, with a 20% chance of showers. The best chance of showers will be along the north coast portion of the northwestern part of the county. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and temperatures will remain mild. Most will not see any rain on Saturday.

Monday, a slight warm-up is expected, with temperatures rising by 1 to 3 degrees. Offshore winds will develop, but they are not expected to be strong enough to cause any major concerns.

Things will change dramatically. Tuesday we have a good chance of rain, especially in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties! Rainfall amounts could reach a quarter to a half inch, with higher amounts possible in the northwestern corner of San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures will cool down to near-normal values. This will be a significant storm for northern California and especially the mountains of the Northern Sierra. If your travels take you north make sure you get the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for live Doppler, radar, and forecast and advisories for all locations nationally and even internationally.

The rain should clear out by Christmas morning, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Offshore winds will develop, but they are not expected to be too strong.

The pattern looks to have a few more minor rain opportunities between XMas Eve and New Year's Day, nothing major but enough to keep monitoring the forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!

