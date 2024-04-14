Showers and thunderstorms continue but clearing takes over by Sunday night

It has been a wild weekend with a lot of rain. Thankfully the worst is already past us but more scattered showers are still expected through the day.

Right off the bat here are a couple very helpful links!

Interactive Radar

Current Rain Totals

CHP Incident Reports

Power Outage Map

KSBY Microclimate Weather App

Here are the key points of the forecast:



Rain showers will continue off and on through Sunday afternoon

Some continued snow is possible for higher elevations, mainly for Santa Barbara County

Winds, waves and limited visibility expected

Monday will mark the start of a warming trend, bringing dry weather for the week ahead.

Diving into the details, all this rain and active weather we are focusing on this weekend is from a storm originating up in the Gulf of Alaska, what that means for us is significant rain and a lot of cold air. This arrived late Friday night and has brought inches of rain over the past two days.

Here are the rain totals as of 11:40 a.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue for a bit through the day but the worst of it is behind us.

Snow has accumulated on some of the Santa Barbara County peaks and a little more is on the way. The winter weather advisory is in effect for the highest peaks through 5 p.m.

There is a high surf advisory in effect for west-facing beaches along the Central Coast. The advisory is from 9 pm Saturday until 9 pm Sunday for 6-10ft breakers with rip currents.

Temps today are still on the chilly side with highs in the 50s with a couple temps reaching 60.

After the storm departs dry and warmer conditions are on the horizon as a ridge builds along the West Coast.

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with the warmest days likely on Wednesday and Thursday when temps return to the 60s to mid-70s.

Coastal low clouds and fog may develop during the night and morning hours, but overall, the week ahead looks to be dry and pleasant. Looking into the extended forecast it looks like there is some very good news in store! Next weekend looks to be dry and warm.

I am going to hold onto that thought through the rest of this tricky weekend.