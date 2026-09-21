Showers kick off a cooler than normal Monday, heat still on the way this week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning it is a much cloudier start with some rain included in the commute forecast.

Some small showers are in place in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County. The best chance for accumulating rainfall is in Eastern Paso, Templeton, and Atascadero.

There is also a little marine layer drizzle along the western beaches that is keeping temp on the low side.

The reason behind the rain is a small low pressure system that is rotating above our heads. This has supplied all the instability our atmosphere needs to bring us those showers.

Today's temps will be the lowest of the week with all of the cloud cover and onshore winds keeping temps cool. Here is what you can expect for this afternoon across our communities.

Starting this afternoon into Tuesday morning the low pressure will push east and leave room for a small high pressure to build in. That will send temps skyrocketing across the region. By Wednesday interior valleys will make a play for triple digits. Coasts will be a bit cooler but will also feel the warmth.

After a hot Wednesday and Thursday we will see a cool down into the weekend. More moderate weather is the story into the extended forecast.

Here is what that temperature roller-coaster looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian