Skies clear and temps to warm into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Tuesday brought a few light scattered showers to the region, amounting to a few hundreths of an inch of accumulations for the western half of the Central Coast. Those showers were few and far between but still noticeable. Aside from the brief rain, Tuesday's weather was really nice!

Click here for rainfall totals!

The rain yesterday was along a cold front associated with a storm to our north. That lingering cooler air will start off the day cool, with some fog for our interior valleys.

Temperatures today will be a bit on the cool side today as yesterday's cold front keeps temps in the low 70s for most.

Into the weekend, temperatures will warm up back into the 80s for most of our communities. It will be a warm and wonderful weekend across the Central Coast!

Looking farther afield, we are following a chance for rain later next week. There is still a lot of time for the forecast to change, but we are already keeping an eye on the chances.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian