Skies clear and temps warm up for a perfect 4th of July

Good morning, Central Coast!

Celebrations are starting, and it is going to be a great set of days celebrating 250 years of the United States.

Across the country, there is significant heat, storms, and fires, but thankfully for us, conditions will be picture perfect.

Some cloud cover and a few isolated pockets of fog are in place and will make for a mild start to the morning, but skies will clear quickly. First in the interior valleys, then to the beaches by mid-morning.

This clearing will allow interior valleys to warm up more; Paso Robles will reach into the mid 80s, which is a full 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Beaches and coastal valleys will see a few degrees of warming but much less significant than for the interiors.

Before we head into the 4th of July forecast, here is a look at the forecast for the Concerts in the Plaza 30th Anniversary Season Block Party in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday morning will start off with cloud cover once again but will not be too much of a hindrance for plans. By mid-morning, the skies will have cleared, and sunshine will again be the story.

Fireworks look to be in good shape too; clouds will hold off until later at night, and we will see mild weather. The only concern is for our south coast, where the clouds will move in a little faster. It still looks like it will be mild and good enough for the fireworks, but there may be a little very light drizzle.

Sunday temps will take a tumble (by just a few degrees) and be a bit cloudier, but the cooldown won't last long. Sunshine and warmer weather up into the 90s is expected for the middle of next week for interior valleys and in the upper 70s for coastal valleys.

Have a wonderful Friday and a great 4th of July, Central Coast! See you next week :)

-Vivian