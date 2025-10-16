Skies have cleared, and warmer weather will build in for the weekend

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Coast!

If you spent time outside today, it may be hard to believe that just two days ago, we were battling a strong storm.

Here is a look at the rain totals across the region from that storm!

Now, a high-pressure system is beginning to move in that will clear out the remaining cloud cover and warm us up.

That warm-up begins tomorrow, and most communities will be in the low 70s for your Thursday.

For the next 7 days, there isn't a ton going on other than the slight warm-up for the weekend.

Have a wonderful Thursday, Central Coast!

-Vivian