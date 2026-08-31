Smoke causes air quality concerns to kick off the week

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Monday!

This morning, air quality is our biggest story. Thanks to the Plaskett and Timber fires a massive shield of smoke is impacting the region.

As of 7 am air quality in much of San Luis Obispo County is recording upwards of 100 (pm2.5); those levels may be hazardous to some sensitive individuals.

Click here for current air quality numbers.

Other than the smoke, we have a very mild forecast. Thanks to a large-scale trough over the West Coast, temps are staying well below normal for this time of the year.

There will be a little bit of warming into the end of the week but on the whole temps will stay below normal with some morning clouds and abundant afternoon sunshine.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian