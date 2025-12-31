Soggy weather to end 2025 and even more rain for the first week of 2026

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy New Year's Eve! As we start off the morning rain is falling across the region as we kick off a soggy pattern that will last well into the new year.

Here is your interactive radar!

Through the day we will see more of that light rain with a few pockets of heavier rain into the evening.

Temps today will be right around normal for this time of the year. No major concerns temperature-wise for the Central Coast!

Overnight rain will continue; there is a chance for some clearing for the 2026 countdown but it will be quickly filled again with a band of stronger storms into the early morning.

Showers will continue (although they will be much more isolated for Thursday evening and Friday.

Saturday brings us another band of heavier rain.

The on and off showers continue all the way into next week with more accumulations.

Rain totals wise we are looking at a little less than the last storm spread out over several more days. Here is what the totals are looking like for the next 5 days.

Here is all of that on your 7-day forecast. I have kept the rain icons on for every day but there will be periods of clearing skies. That being said, rain will still be the main story.

Even into the 8-14 day forecast, we are looking at rain for the West Coast, continuing our rainy pattern across the board.

Have a wonderful day and a great start to the New Year, Central Coast!

-Vivian