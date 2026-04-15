Some cloud cover expected mid-week before a warm weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Tuesday brought us some modest warming and sunny skies. For our Wednesday, though, the story is similar, although with the addition of cloud cover for the afternoon.

The cloud cover is a remnant of a storm from the North Pacific, but will do little to impact us other than bringing partly cloudy skies to the region.

Here is a look at the temps for today.

Partly cloudy skies will be the story for Thursday as well but by the afternoon, clearer skies will move in.

Into the weekend, even warmer temps are expected; that is all in advance of a slight cooldown next week. With that cooldown we can expect a small chance for rain late next week. It is a long way out but I will keep a close eye on it moving forward.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian