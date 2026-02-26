Some fog is in place to start Thursday, but sunny conditions are on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, we have another day with some dense fog in our Coastal Valleys. Here is a look at the fog as of 6:30 a.m.

As we move into the mid-morning hours, the sun will come out, and temperatures will soar. Highs today will be warmer than previous days by a few degrees brining us into the upper 70s and some low 80s in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Here is a look at the highs for today.

The warmer temps are driven by a widespread ridge of high pressure. That will bring us into the 80s, but for much of the southwest, temps will be up to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The warmest day will be Friday, and temps will fall slightly as we head into the weekend. That being said, all of our highs will stay above normal for this time of the year.

Even into the further extended forecast, we can expect sunshine and mild weather.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian