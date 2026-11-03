Some light showers are expected on Election Day, much warmer this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Election Day!

Here is a look at the conditions we can expect at the polls today.

The big weather story today is some light rain associated with a large low-pressure system moving onshore in Northern California today. The cold front descending down from the low is expected to keep temps low and bring a few small showers.

The showers associated with the cold front are minimal, but they are going to be in place for much of the day. The showers will cross onshore and will be torn apart by our topography. For us that means that the farther inland the less chance for accumulating rainfall.

Accumulations will be minimal overall. A few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible for the westernmost beaches and some of our coastal valleys.

Temperatures today will be a bit on the cool side as the cold front keeps temps in the 60s for most. 70s for our south coast.

As soon as the sun comes up Wednesday, the skies will clear, and temperatures will warm up a few degrees each day.

Into the weekend, temperatures will warm up back into the 80s for most of our communities. It will be a warm and wonderful weekend across the Central Coast!

Looking farther afield, we are following a chance for rain later next week. There is still a lot of time for the forecast to change, but we are already keeping an eye on the chances.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian