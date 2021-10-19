Some sunny skies before overcast conditions and chance showers

Tuesday will see some sunny skies, but for much of the week, people will experience overcast skies.

Along the Central Coast, temperatures are expected to increase in a warming trend through Thursday, which is anticipated to be the warmest day for the next seven.

A weak offshore flow and delayed seabreeze will warm the coasts and valleys, except for Santa Barbara which will likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

Despite the warming trend, temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

On Wednesday, a weak front could come over Monterey County and bring a small chance of shower over the northwestern part of San Luis Obispo County.

Some parts of San Luis Obispo County have a chance of showers on Friday as well, with a chance for a significant storm on Sunday and Monday.

