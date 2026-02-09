Strong winds kick off the week, two rain chances on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, winds are the story. A strong offshore push is bringing gusts up to 40 mph across portions of the region, mainly focused around San Luis Obispo. These strong winds will make for a tricky morning, especially for those commuting using high-profile vehicles.

Through the day, those winds will calm slightly as cloud cover moves in. High temps will be in the low 70s for most coastal valleys, with 60s by the beach and for the interior valleys.

Tomorrow morning, that rain chance will arrive. It will start with some light rain by early Tuesday morning, but most of that won't even reach the ground. Our air is very dry right now, so the first few raindrops will likely evaporate before reaching the ground. Tuesday will bring mainly clouds and those first few raindrops. By the evening, pockets of more substantial rain will move in.

The vast majority of the accumulation will be overnight into Wednesday morning, although some spotty showers are expected into the evening and early Thursday morning.

All said and done the rain is not going to accumulate to much. Most spots will be between a quarter and a half inch of rain through Thursday night.

Once the core of the system passes east of us, conditions will slowly improve. By Thursday night, just some pockets of cloud cover are expected.

The end of the week and even the start of the weekend will be mild with some warming and sunshine.

Into the very end of the 7-day forecast, another system arrives. This looks to be more robust than the earlier rain chance, but it will still be mild on the whole. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday bring the rain, winds, and waves. I'll be keeping a close eye on the system as it gets closer throughout the week.

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian