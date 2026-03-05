Strong winds kick off Thursday with a warmer extended forecast

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the day, it is a windy one. Many gusts are still 30+ mph and will be through much of the day. The good news is that the worst of the winds was overnight. There are still some lingering alerts. Here are the alerts.

With the winds coming in from the north, there are some cooler temps in store today despite the perfect sunny skies.

Into the weekend, we will see abundant sunshine and warmer temps. 80s are once again expected by Sunday.

Thanks to a small, quick moving system, clouds and fog will return briefly on Tuesday before yet another warm up.

Here is what all of that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Even beyond the 7-day forecast, we can expect temps to be above normal for this time of the year through the middle of March

Along with that warmth we can expect dry weather into mid-March.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian