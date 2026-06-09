Strong winds on Tuesday give way to high heat for Wednesday

Good morning, Central Coast!

Some western beach communities are waking up in the fog this morning, but it won't last too long. Skies will clear out quickly, and sunshine will be the name of the game by mid morning.

Gusty winds continue to be a concern this morning as well. Here is a look at the gusts as of early this morning.

Throughout the day, winds will calm slightly but will still stay breezy. Into the evening hours, the winds will pick up again for a classic sundowner wind event. A wind advisory is in place from this afternoon until early Wednesday morning for the Gaviota coastline.

High temperatures will stay moderate with a slight increase across the board. Here is a look at the highs.

Wednesday, high pressure will settle in and we will see a significant warm-up. Coasts will be warmer, but the real talker is the interior valley temps. Starting Wednesday, we will make our first run for triple-digit temps for the year.

Check out just how long we can expect that heat to stick around. Here is your warning to check those AC units to make sure they are working in time for the next week.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian