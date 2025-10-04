Strong winds to end the week, with sunshine on the way for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Coast!

As we head into the weekend, the winds are very much impacting the region. This is thanks to the cold front that pushed through Thursday. Gusty winds and cooler temps are the new pattern (for today at least)

Here is a look at the gusts as of 5 p.m.

The winds will continue to be a concern into the evening hours with some gusts up to 45 mph across beaches and some valleys. For the Gaviota Coastline, winds will be even more intense. This has prompted a wind advisory for the south coast until 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday will kick off with clear skies and a slow return to the temps that were in place for much of the week. Here is a look at the temps we can expect on Saturday.

With the moderate temps will come another windy day. I expect another round of wind advisories to be issued.

Sunday winds will calm a bit, and temps will rise (slightly), making for a beautiful day.

Next week, a slight warm-up is expected with lots of sunshine.

By the latter half of the week, a small low-pressure system will push into the region and bring a very slight chance for rain late next week.

Looking into the further extended forecast, long-range modeling is indicating a few more chances for rain for the region. In a broad forecast, we may see some more rain for the middle of October.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian