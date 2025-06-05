Sunny afternoons are ahead despite morning marine clouds

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the day clouds are once again our first story. Most communities have low level clouds to start the morning.

The good news is that it is mainly just clouds, although the cloud base has fallen enough on the south coast to limit visibility for the Gaviota coastline.

Skies will clear bit by bit, starting in the interiors. By mid-afternoon, all but some western beaches will be clear.

High temps are still a bit below normal for this time of the year. Low 80s for interiors dipping to some 50s by the western beaches.

Starting Friday, a high-pressure ridge will begin to push into the region, raising temperatures.

That warming trend will be most successful in the interior valleys, temps will reach the low to mid 90s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before falling back towards normal by mid week.

Coasts will also see some warming, although it will be much more moderate.

Have a great day, Central Coast!