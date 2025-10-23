Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny and comfortable conditions as the weekend comes

We'll have winds of about 15-25mph throughout the day. Some mountain areas and our southcoast will experience stronger gusts as the sun goes down.
Comfortable and clear conditions for the foreseeable future
It's Friday Jr., Central Coast! We have a beautiful day today!

If you're headed to the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market, here are our conditions.

There is a lingering high surf advisory that has been extended for the western beaches into Monday. Localized sets up to 15 ft are still possible, with rip currents reported as well.

Saturday, a slight cooldown is expected. That slight cooldown is driven by a quick-moving low that will bring gusty northerly winds to the region Sunday into Monday.

With those gusts, we will usher in another slight warm-up that will last through much of next week.

Have a great day!

