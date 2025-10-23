Sunny and comfortable conditions as the weekend comes

It's Friday Jr., Central Coast! We have a beautiful day today!

If you're headed to the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market, here are our conditions.

We'll have winds of about 15-25mph throughout the day. Some mountain areas and our southcoast will experience stronger gusts as the sun goes down.

There is a lingering high surf advisory that has been extended for the western beaches into Monday. Localized sets up to 15 ft are still possible, with rip currents reported as well.

Saturday, a slight cooldown is expected. That slight cooldown is driven by a quick-moving low that will bring gusty northerly winds to the region Sunday into Monday.

With those gusts, we will usher in another slight warm-up that will last through much of next week.

Have a great day!