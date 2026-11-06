Sunny and warm conditions this weekend with coastal concern for our beaches

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Friday!

As we kick off the morning, skies are clear, and temps are set to warm. High temperatures for our Friday will be in the 80s broadly, with temps in the upper 70s for beaches and far interior valleys.

If the warmth is making you think about the beaches, there are a few hazards to be aware of. Firstly, a high surf advisory is in place for the western beaches through 10 p.m. Monday. Large breaking waves 10 to 16 ft are expected, with dangerous rip currents.

Our west beaches also have a Coastal Flood Advisory for tides 7.1 to 7.4 ft are expected.

For the south coast, there is a beach hazard statement for dangerous rip currents and elevated waves up to 6 ft expected.

Here are some headlines from the National Weather Service LA office.

Into the weekend, the sunshine stays put with offshore winds, with highs in the 80s for many communities!

Into early next week, temps will fall a few degrees and settle in towards normal for this time of the year.

By the end of next week, a chance of rain moves in. Right now it doesn't look like a big rain chance, but it is something to be aware of!

Have a great day, Central Coast and have a great weekend!

-Vivian