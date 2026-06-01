Sunny skies and warm temps are the story as we kick off June and the work week

Good morning, Central Coast!

It was a beautiful weekend across the region with temperatures warming up each day and abundant sunshine.

This morning, we kick off a new work week and the month of June (plus the official start to meteorological summer). It will very much feel like summer as abundant sunshine, warm temps, and offshore winds continue to be the story.

There is some fog this morning; be cautious on roadways where visibility is limited.

The warmth from this forecast is thanks to a high-pressure system sitting just to the north of California. Over the next few days, the system will sink south and bring us another warm day before the core high pressure turns east on Tuesday.

Once it makes that turn, we will see a day with cooler weather and more cloud cover. This won't be too much of an issue, but is something to be aware of.

Here is a look at today's temps!

Wednesday temperatures will warm right back up for Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend will bring a string of conditions right around normal for this time of year.

Here is a look at that all on your 7 day forecast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian