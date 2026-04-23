Sunny skies and warm temps to end the week, showers possible Saturday

Good Morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, sunny skies are the story for most spots. There is some fog for the farthest interior valleys; it will clear out quickly, and those communities will join in the sunshine.

Highs will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday across the board. Most spots will be in the mid 70s with abundant sunshine!

Into the weekend, the forecast will shift as a cold front races across the region. The main impact will be cooler temps with most spots returning to the low 60s but there is also the chance for some showers.

Most will be very light with accumulations in the hundredths, but it will still be enough to turn on the windshield wipers.

Sunday will be sunnier with temps starting to rebound into early next week.

There is another chance for rain late Tuesday night, minimal but still a possibility. I'll keep an eye on it as we move forward.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian