Sunny skies and warmer temps replace the rain for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Thursday was a soggy one across the Central Coast as a low-pressure system traversed across the region. Here is a look at some of the rain totals from across the region.

Here is a look at some of the other communities. If you recorded rain totals of your own, send them my way by emailing vivian.rennie@ksby.com.

The low pressure that brought us that rain has pushed to the east and is going to bring some rain into the Rockies over the next few days. For us, it will be replaced by high pressure that will stick around into the extended forecast.

That transition is already underway with clear skies to kick off the day.

Because of the sunny skies and offshore winds temps will increase 5-10 degrees today across the board. Here is a look at the high temps we can expect today.

The high pressure will continue to intensify into the weekend and dramatically increase temperatures for the end of the weekend and the week ahead.

The first week of June will feature hot temperatures well above normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian