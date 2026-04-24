Sunny skies on Friday give way to some showers for the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Friday!

Today will be a mild one with some clouds and the tiniest chance for showers. Sunshine will be the story by the afternoon as temperatures reach back into the 70s.

Tomorrow will be a different story as cooler weather builds in and we start to see a few scattered showers.

They will be very few and far between with the best chances of accumulations in the evening.

Here is a look at the week-over-week comparisons of capacity at our local lakes! Nothing too big to report, but helpful information to know.

Once we head into early next week, we will see much more sunshine and better weather.

Here is your 7-day forecast!

I have left it out of the icons, but there is a small chance for scattered shower activity late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning next week. Not a big issue, but something to be aware of.

Have a great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian