Sunshine and warm weather move in for the weekend

Happy Friday night, Central Coast!

It was another sunny and beautiful day across the Central Coast! Temperatures recovered from yesterday's dip and reached the mid-60s for most.

Winds have calmed for us, allowing all those alerts to expire. There is still a large Santa Ana wind event to our south, but the Central Coast will not be impacted.

The only remaining alert is for our Western Beaches. The high surf advisory has been extended slightly to 3 a.m. Saturday morning (it was previously 9 p.m. Friday). Even once this expires, we can still expect some rip current risk. Be aware if your weekend plans take you into the ocean.

Late tonight into early Saturday morning, temps will be frigid; we can expect lows in the upper 20s for interior valley communities, with some 30s closer to the coast.

Once the sun comes up, though, temps will warm quickly. It will be another day of sunny skies and mild conditions.

Here are the temperatures we can expect on Saturday.

The high pressure will stick around into the extended forecast. Sunny skies and warming temps will bring us into the 70s by the middle of next week!

Here is what that warm up looks like on the 7 day forecast!

Even looking into the far extended forecast, I don't see any chances for rain for at least the next two weeks. That will give us time to dry out a little bit more and enjoy all of the green hills across the region.

Have a wonderful evening and great weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian