Sunshine and warmer weather will weaken this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

Yesterday brought very dense fog, turning to beautiful sunshine so quickly as the day moved on. Today is going to be very similar as fog will give way to afternoon sunshine!

The worst of the fog is isolated to the Santa Ynez Valley, take it slow on those roads where visibility has fallen.

Early this morning that fog layer will clear and reveal a beautiful sunny day once again.

Temps are slightly higher for today, upper 80s and low 90s are expected in the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys while beaches will stay in the low 60s.

Friday will start off on a similar note, cloud cover for the morning and sunshine and warmer temps by the afternoon. By evening though things will get interesting. Some low clouds may move in from the south, reversing the current north-south flow. This will likely slow the clearing of clouds, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures at the beaches and near coastal valleys for Friday evening.

A cooler and cloudier weekend is on the horizon as a sharper trough moves over the state. There might even be some morning drizzle as the marine layer lifts. Clearing could be limited across the coast, with maximum temperatures dropping by 1 to 2 degrees each day across much of the area. Beach temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 60s, coastal valleys in the upper 60s and 70s, and interior regions falling back to the lower 80s.

Next week Models diverge slightly in their predictions, but the general consensus is for more warming as an upper-level ridge develops. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook continues to predict a warmer period ahead.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!