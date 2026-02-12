Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunshine returns through Valentine's Day, but heavy rain isn't far behind

High pressure is in place and will clear out the skies on Thursday and bring great weather for a few days. Starting Sunday, a large system will arrive and bring inches of rain to the region.
Good morning, Central Coast!

The last few days of rain and windy weather have cleared out, and now we can enjoy sunshine and mild weather, for a little while at least!

Some morning fog will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s across the board.

Friday will be nearly identical with beautiful conditions on the way. Even for Valentine's Day, sunshine will be the story to start off. By the evening clouds will build in ahead of our next system.

On Sunday morning, the pattern will change. Thunderstorms and widespread rain will kick off Sunday afternoon and bring substantial rainfall to the region through Wednesday.

Here is a look at that on the 7 day forecast!

Even into the extended forecast, we are looking at a more active pattern for the west coast with several more rain chances before the start of March.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian

