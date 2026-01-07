Sunshine returns to the Central Coast, warmer weather also on the way

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Coast!

What a difference a day makes. From all the cloud cover and showers the last two weeks have brought us, to the sunshine today. The core low-pressure system is pushing south and will bring a few more showers to SoCal tonight. For us, the broad trough of low pressure associated with the low will pass over us and bring us the chance for a few smaller shower chances into the next 48 hours.

These lingering showers are minimal, likely just a few raindrops with gusty winds. Tuesday evening, there will be a few very brief showers for eastern Santa Barbara County.

Overnight, not much will materialize, we may see a few more showers on Wednesday evening in the interior valleys but they will also be minimal.

Accumulation-wise, we are talking traces to hundredths of an inch.

Temps on Wednesday will be similar to what we saw today. No worries here!

The one concern is for high winds in the interior of Santa Barbara County. 45+mph winds are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Due to this, there is a high wind watch in place through 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Once these last few showers clear out, our forecast is filled with sunshine and warm temperatures. Into the weekend, we could see temps climbing towards the 70s.

Have a wonderful evening, Central Coast!

-Vivian