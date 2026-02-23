Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunshine starts a warmer week while a system narrowly misses the Central Coast

Temps will climb into the 70s as we start off a new week. Just up to our north, an atmospheric river will bring heavy rain.
Good morning, Central Coast!

Sunshine was the story over the weekend as the soggy conditions of last week moved on. This week will be warm and wonderful for the Central Coast, all thanks to a high-pressure system sitting just off our shores. While the sunshine and warmer temps that system brings will be nice, the biggest impact is that it will keep a large atmospheric river up to our north.

The Bay Area can expect inches of rain this week, but for us, no accumulations are expected.

Today's highs will climb even more with most spots reaching the 70s!

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a bit more cloud cover and potential fog. That is thanks to the system to our north bringing more clouds to the region.

Friday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast, and 80 degree temp or two cannot be ruled out.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day and week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian

