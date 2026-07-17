Temperatures back to near normal after warm week

Good morning, Central Coast!

After a pretty warm week, we're finally seeing a cool down just in time for the weekend. We've lost all of the heat advisories and are on our way back to normal temperatures for this time of year.

This morning's commute will be relatively clear. Visibility is above 6 miles for most areas.

There are still a few things to be mindful of when you're enjoying your weekend. If you're heading out to the beaches to enjoy the waves, we have a small craft advisory in place. Wave heights range between 4 and 7 feet for the central coast today.

Temperatures at the Mid-State Fair today will be cooler than most days it has been open this year. Temperatures are anticipated to be in the 90s by this afternoon. Stay hydrated and layer on that sunscreen!

Mostly clear conditions are heading our way this week. The Paso Robles will have temperatures in the 90s, while San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara areas will mostly stick to the high 70s for the next few days.

Temperatures will be pretty consistent, with a slight warm up as we get further into the week.

Have a fantastic weekend!

~ Makayla