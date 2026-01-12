Temperatures continue to rise this week

We have some warmer temperatures to look forward to. As we head through the week, temperatures will continue to climb.

Here's what you can expect for your Monday.

If you are heading out to our coastal communities, there is a high surf advisory to bring to your attention. It will stay in effect through 9am tomorrow, and there will be large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents.

As for the extended forecast, we will see Wednesday and Thursday be the warmest of this week, with a slight cool down into the upcoming weekend