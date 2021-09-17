Watch
Temperatures remain below seasonal average, warming trend expected next week

Cecil Horton
Atascadero by Cecil Horton for #BeOnKSBY
Atascadero
Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 17, 2021
Clouds through the morning and early afternoon are expected to persist through the coastal areas and lower valleys through Saturday.

Peak temperatures will remain below seasonal average until the start of the work week, where a warming trend is slated to pick up.

Through next Tuesday, the Central Coast could see an increase in temperatures of almost 10 degrees.

The southern coast could see some early morning mist and drizzle, but it will not be heavy and should cease around 11 a.m.

A cold front may bring some rain to Northern California.

