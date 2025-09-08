Temperatures start to drop as the work week starts

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Today was a warm and sunny Sunday, wrapping up the weekend with one of the warmest days we'll see until the start of next weekend. Across the region were temperatures ranging from the high 60s on the western beaches to low 90s in the interiors.

By 2 p.m., we had already hit our highs for the day and started slowly cooling down. We won't see temperatures as warm as today until early next weekend.

Tomorrow, highs in the Central Coast will be cooler than today, kicking off a cooling trend that is going to last for the rest of the week. Cloud coverage is going to stick around tomorrow morning into most of the day as well.

This morning, the western beaches saw some cloud coverage until it burnt off later in the afternoon. This trend is going to spread to the rest of the Central Coast for the next few days. In areas near Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, it will be a little cloudy until Thursday. Santa Barbara is going to see clouds up until Sunday.

Before heading out for work, make sure to check in on how visible the roads will be.

Across the board, temperatures will drop in the middle of the week by a couple of degrees. Summer isn't over yet, though, and the warm temperatures from this weekend will be back just in time for another warm and mostly sunny weekend across the Central Coast.

Have a great week!