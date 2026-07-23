Temps are warming alongside higher-than-average humidity

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is going to be a hot one once again, with highs in the triple digits; combine that with additional humidity, and it will feel even warmer. Here is a look at temps across the region for today.

Due to all of those hot temps, there is a heat advisory in place through Monday night at 8 p.m. Stay hydrated and weather aware through the next few days.

Into the weekend, more heat is on the way with highs in the interior valleys climbing even more. Highs near 110 degrees are expected on Sunday for the last day of the California Mid-State Fair.

Beaches will be more moderate, while coastal valleys may see some 90s.

Into early next week, highs will stay in the triple digits despite a small cool down. Coastal valleys will see a slight cool down next week, but it isn't too significant.

Here is what that all looks like on the Central Coast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian