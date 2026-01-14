Temps continue to soar with some highs in the 80s on the way

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast!

High pressure has been the story for the past few days and that is very much still the story today as we continue to enjoy the warm weather.

Here is a look at the high temperatures across the region today.

High temperatures on Wednesday will rise once again. Upper 70s and even a few 80s are possible across the region.

The high pressure will stay put through the week and into the weekend. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the forecast.

Into the weekend, we will see a slight decrease in temps, but highs will still stay in the 70s. Sunshine and light winds will be joined by a few more clouds, but nothing too much to be worried about.

Into the further extended forecast, I am watching a change of pattern. This will degrade that high pressure and once again allow more onshore winds in from the west. That will drop temperatures a little but will also bring in a very slight chance for rain by the end of next week. That is a long way away but still something to keep in mind. As it gets closer, I will bring you updates.



-Vivian