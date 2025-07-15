Temps cool down with additional cloud cover lasting through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Just like the last few days the morning is kicking off with clouds and some fog. This is limiting visibility in a few spots but isn't too much of a concern.

The one impact of the cloud cover that you may notice is a little very light marine drizzle. This will clear quickly, but if you are headed out the door early this morning, you may need those windshield wipers once or twice.

By mid-morning, clouds will clear for interiors, but unlike Monday, clouds will linger for a few more hours for coasts and will see only limited sunshine (if any) along the western beaches.

Temps today will be mild for the beaches but will be a bit cooler for interiors. 70s for coastal valleys, low 60s by the beach with mid 80s for interiors.

The cooler weather is driven by a shift in winds to our south east. This is bringing monsoon moisture to Arizona and drawing marine air into our interior valleys. Here is a look at that system.

That added cloud cover and cooler, dense marine air will drop temperatures substantially for the interiors. On Wednesday, we can expect a rare start to the California Mid-State fair, with highs in the low 80s. Coastal valleys and beaches will also cool slightly, but the change will be much less noticeable.

Into the weekend and further extended forecast, onshore winds will calm slightly, and temps will rise once again towards normal.

Have a great day, Central Coast!