Temps fall back to normal ahead of Halloween

Happy Thursday, Central Coast! It was a wonderful day across the region with temps near normal once again. Here is a look a the high temps today.

This is a dramatic cooldown from Wednesday when offshore winds skyrocketed temperatures. Here is a comparison from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Halloween will bring highs in the 60s for the beaches, low 70s for coastal valleys and low 80s for interiors.

The weekend will be beautiful! Right around normal for this time of the year with abundant sunshine.

Into next week, little will change. The high pressure will stay in place and keep us mild. From Wednesday into Thursday, the tail of a system will clip the region and bring some more clouds and a slight cool down. There is a chance that this front will have a few showers embedded within it, although accumulation, if any, looks spotty and light. I will keep a close eye on this system as it gets closer.

Have a wonderful evening and a great Halloween, Central Coast!

-Vivian