Temps fall for one more day ahead of a slow warm up into next week

Good morning, Central Coast!

The last few days have featured cooler conditions and cloudy skies across the region. Here is a look at the high temps from Thursday across the Central Coast. For some context the normal daytime high for this time of the year in Paso Robles is 89 degrees.

These temps marked a significant cooldown even from the already mild weather on Wednesday. Here is a look at the 24-hour temperature change for our communities from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Most of the cooling is thanks to the addition of the cool, dense marine air for the interior valleys. That is kicking off the morning with more cloud cover and the cool air for all of our communities.

This afternoon, the clouds will recede, but still overcast skies are the story for many of our communities.

Here is a look at the high temps we can expect today across the region.

Into the weekend, cloudy skies are still in place with the small chance for light marine drizzle each morning. Next week, the pattern will return to normal for this time of the year with sunny skies and 90s for the interior valleys.

Have a wonderful day!

-Vivian