Temps fall overnight, winds and waves linger ahead of a sunny forecast

Happy Thursday evening, Central Coast!

There are continued high waves for all of our western beaches. There is a high surf advisory in place through Friday night for all western beaches.

Another concern is for gusty winds. Although the alerts have been allowed to expire the winds are significant still into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning will be cold, with lows in the mid-20s are expected for the interior valleys. There is a freeze warning in place for some of our coastal valleys, where those temps are not quite as frequent.

The temps will be a few degrees warmer into tomorrow afternoon. Here are the high temps for Friday.

The weekend will feature cold mornings but mild and sunny afternoons.

Once we start the weekend the sunshine and warm temps will settle in and those great conditions will be in place for the extended forecast.

Have a wonderful evening and a great Friday!

-Vivian